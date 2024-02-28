WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 19.4% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $21.71 million and approximately $696,929.05 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.95 or 0.00122292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006955 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

