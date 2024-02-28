Wilmington plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wilmington Trading Down 0.8 %

WIL opened at GBX 371 ($4.71) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 327.15. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.82). The firm has a market cap of £332.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,700.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wilmington from GBX 390 ($4.95) to GBX 418 ($5.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Wilmington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.