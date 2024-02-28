Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Winland Price Performance
WELX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Winland has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.
About Winland
