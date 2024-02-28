Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Winland Price Performance

WELX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707. Winland has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Get Winland alerts:

About Winland

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.