WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 1,183.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 58.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,400,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $288,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGZD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,709. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

