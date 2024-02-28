Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Workday Stock Down 0.7 %

Workday stock opened at $292.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.48 and a 200 day moving average of $253.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.78.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

