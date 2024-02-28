Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $295.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $66,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in Workday by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Workday by 204.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. TheStreet raised Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

