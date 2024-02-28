Wrapped TRON Price Up 2.3% This Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $12.53 billion and approximately $2.15 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,985,078,313 coins and its circulating supply is 87,985,068,630 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,993,380,520.89224 with 87,993,359,387.89279 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.14302261 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,333,739.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

