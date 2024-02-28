XYO Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. XYO has a market cap of $108.05 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00014796 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,370.80 or 0.99886893 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001175 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00181010 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008219 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00752371 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,935,528.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

