ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $903,499.22 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0973 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00046984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046758 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00018709 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

