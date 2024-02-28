Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6248 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance
ZIONO opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $27.67.
About Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.
