Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6248 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZIONO opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.46. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZIONO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

(Get Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.