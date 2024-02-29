58,680 Shares in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of California Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in California Resources by 69.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRC stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

CRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

