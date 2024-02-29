60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 307,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 423,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.