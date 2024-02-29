A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.97

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 588420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.2412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.80%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

