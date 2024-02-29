AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

AAON Trading Down 3.1 %

AAON traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 482,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 0.89. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,948 shares of company stock worth $10,912,883. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after buying an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 453,103 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 344,398 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1,254.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after buying an additional 320,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 6,461.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,541,000 after buying an additional 268,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

