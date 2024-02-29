ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $561,480.16 and approximately $2.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00015144 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,108.16 or 1.01690678 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001167 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00178338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000562 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

