Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $111.00. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 93 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.75.
Acciona Trading Up 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average is $133.45.
Acciona Company Profile
Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.
