AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

AdvanSix Price Performance

AdvanSix stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 20.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

