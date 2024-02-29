AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. AES updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.870-1.970 EPS.

AES Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.68. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

Get AES alerts:

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on AES

Insider Transactions at AES

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.