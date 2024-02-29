Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Agent Information Software Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agent Information Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agent Information Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.