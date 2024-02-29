agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AGL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,396. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.47. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of agilon health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in agilon health by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in agilon health by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Benchmark decreased their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

