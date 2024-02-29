Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Sells $11,264.72 in Stock

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $11,264.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 669,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,234.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKBA stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 93,590 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

