Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Acquired by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alector by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 225,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $670.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $25,431.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

