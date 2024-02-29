Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.79 and last traded at $36.83. 11,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 12,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate AB will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.