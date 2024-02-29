Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.05. 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89.

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

