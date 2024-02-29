Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a growth of 173.4% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IVAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,776. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.12.

