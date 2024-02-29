Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $153.73 million and $14.41 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004496 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

