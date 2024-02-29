Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Alphatec updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Alphatec Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.67. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $625,478.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $625,478.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,843 shares of company stock worth $1,197,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alphatec by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

