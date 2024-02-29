Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Shares Down 4.5%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.35. 60,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 20,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$208.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.65.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alvopetro Energy
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.