Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

Ameresco Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of AMRC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 762,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,847. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ameresco by 1,433.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

