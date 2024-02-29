American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.21. 2,072,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,833. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Electric Power

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 711,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.