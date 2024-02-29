Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Gap Down to $54.74

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.74, but opened at $49.81. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $47.62, with a volume of 337,276 shares.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $252,831.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $26,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,682.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $252,831.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,360 shares of company stock worth $15,596,383 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after buying an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,145,000 after buying an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

