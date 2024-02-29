Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Trading 1.7% Higher

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.12. 44,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 74,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $106.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,400,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,960,000.

About Amplify Lithium& Battery Technology ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

