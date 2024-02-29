AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPGW) Shares Down 15.4%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.20.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

