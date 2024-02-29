Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 160.27%. The company’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of APLS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 456,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,070. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

