Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73), Briefing.com reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 160.27%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $62.33. 549,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.93. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eisele sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $29,262.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,746.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,552. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

