Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Arcellx Stock Down 0.6 %

ACLX stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.91. 245,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,714. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,331.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $191,252.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,331.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock worth $1,297,037. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

