argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Down to $397.70

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $397.70, but opened at $385.55. argenx shares last traded at $377.00, with a volume of 156,149 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

Get argenx alerts:

View Our Latest Report on argenx

argenx Stock Down 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.15 and a 200 day moving average of $452.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in argenx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.