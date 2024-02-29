Aristotle Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,394,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,662 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 3.90% of Xylem worth $855,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,111,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,550 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,408 shares of company stock valued at $629,160 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Xylem Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XYL traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.19. The company had a trading volume of 597,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,118. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

