Aristotle Capital Management LLC Purchases 618 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,225. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $156.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

