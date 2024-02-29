Ark Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00001512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $164.79 million and approximately $31.68 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002045 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001207 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002384 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,197,132 coins and its circulating supply is 179,197,018 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

