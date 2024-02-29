ASD (ASD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.61 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $46.53 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07817381 USD and is up 27.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,088,386.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

