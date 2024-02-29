Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 74,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,829. The stock has a market cap of $905.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.
