Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.81. 74,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,829. The stock has a market cap of $905.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASTE. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASTE

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.