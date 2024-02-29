Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.17 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Astrana Health updated its FY24 guidance to $1.28-$1.52 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.280-1.520 EPS.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

Astrana Health stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.18. 39,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $45.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions.

