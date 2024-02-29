AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Stock Price Down 21%

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 21% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.50 and last traded at C$21.50. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 663% from the average session volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.20.
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.63.
About AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.
