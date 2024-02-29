Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk updated its Q1 guidance to $1.73-1.78 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.89-8.11 EPS.
Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.17. 3,141,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.15. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $269.53.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Autodesk
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.06.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.