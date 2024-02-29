Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk updated its Q1 guidance to $1.73-1.78 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.89-8.11 EPS.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.17. 3,141,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.15. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $269.53.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.06.

Get Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.