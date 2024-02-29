Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.890-8.110 EPS.
Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %
ADSK traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,899. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average is $225.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Autodesk
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
