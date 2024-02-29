Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.890-8.110 EPS.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.1 %

ADSK traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,899. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $269.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.17 and its 200-day moving average is $225.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,262,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.