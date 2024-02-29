AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Shares Down 0.1%

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 11,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 9,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $70.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.