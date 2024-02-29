BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a growth of 391.6% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BAIYU Stock Down 4.2 %

BAIYU stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 55,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,357. BAIYU has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45.

BAIYU Company Profile

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

