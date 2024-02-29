Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading 8.2% Higher

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.41. 283,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 369,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie cut Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 35.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after acquiring an additional 833,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 639.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after purchasing an additional 801,095 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,163,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in Bally’s by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 307,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

