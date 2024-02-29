Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $28.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

